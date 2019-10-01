Summer 2.0 Continues in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Though not as hot as yesterday, the summer-like heat will continue this afternoon with high temperatures in the low and mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s with uncomfortable humidity. Overnight, low temperatures will be mild in the upper-60s, under a mostly clear sky.
High pressure dominates the region this week, keeping fair conditions and hot temperatures in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies and little to no rain is expected through the start of the weekend. Drought conditions are worsening across the CSRA, especially in eastern counties where severe drought has settled in.
Record heat is expected to ramp up by the end of the workweek, with high temperatures on Thursday and Friday pushing 100°. In the month of September, 26 of the 30 days ran with temperatures well-above normal. Record high temperatures have been broken in the last 5 out of 6 days alone this past week.
A welcome pattern change is in store for the CSRA by this weekend. A strong cold front will swing through the region late Friday and will spark a few showers and storms. Much cooler air will settle in behind it, and high temperatures will return to normal in the low and mid-80s this weekend and to start next week.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.