Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to the Richmond County coroner, the coroner’s office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death.
Authorities say, the shooting death took place on 2400 block Amsterdam Dr. on Sept. 27 at 2:11 p.m., 46-year-old Kenneth Broadnax was shot at least one time and transported to the hospital.
Broadnaz was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m, Oct. 1, his body will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.
