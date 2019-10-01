Richmond County school bus involved in early morning crash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says at 7:07 a.m. deputies responded to a crash at the 4100 block of Old Waynesboro Rd.
The crash, authorities say, involved a Richmond County school bus. A Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the southbound lane and struck the school bus.
At the time, no students were on the bus. Both drivers, of the school bus and Nissan Maxima was transported for treatment of minor injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
