Progress with food desert issue in District One

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Commissioners are moving forward to find a solution to the food desert in District One.
The food desert is something that is a common topic when discussing District One. It’s an issue brought up by constituents and the people who are currently running for the commission seat. Today, it was brought up at the beginning of commission by a representative of the New South Institute.
Von Pouncey explained to the commissioners that she lives in the district and spent three weeks purchasing her groceries in District One only. She talked about the difficulty of not having a grocery store and resorting to dollar stores and gas stations. She finished by adding the added difficulty people who don’t have a means of transportation. For her and the New South Institute it was about raising the awareness and finding a way to move forward.
“We need to come together and fix it, so when the commission asked me what I wanted them to do, the question is, what can we do? So we’re here to support them in whatever we can, and we need then to tell us what we need to do to help them do what they need to do," said Pouncey.
Pouncey shared with FOX 54 that she believes District One needs a retail grocery store, whether it’s owned locally, regionally or nationally.
Mayor Hardie Davis told Pouncey they will set up a meeting in the next two weeks with the housing and development authority to start discussing options moving forward.
