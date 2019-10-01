Memorial, bows created to remember siblings killed in crash

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The folks at Richards’ Flowers and Gifts deal with death on a daily basis. Creating these black and white bows is a labor of love.
“So far, I know we’ve got like around 200 to make," said Richards’ Flowers and Gifts employee Tammy Reese.
Every fluff, snip and twist is from the heart to honor Bryson, Bostyn and Bella Dinger. It started with one business owner wanting one for their storefront. Now others across town are buying them.
“This hits home, we’ve had tragic loss in our family. We just kind want to pay it back to the community," Reese said.
These bows cost $15 dollars. A portion will be donated to the Daniel -Dinger family.
Local business owner Elena Jackson said, “What is so amazing about this town is the fact, as divided as it seems, when we have a crisis, we come together, we cry together, pray together and we help each other.”
People who know Tasha Daniel describe her as a dynamic worship leader at her church, a business owner and a good mother. Right now, they’re doing everything they can to keep her uplifted - just as she’s done for others.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.