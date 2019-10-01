Hephzibah man among those who plead guilty for production of child pornography

STATESBORO, GA (WFXG) - The United States Department of Justice announced the guilty pleas of three men after an investigation of child pornographers.
Charles Casey Garner, 40, of Brooklet, Ga., pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of production of child pornography, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Previously, Richard Hunt Moore Jr., 48, of Hephzibah, Ga., and Carl Scott Ruger, 40, of Guyton, Ga., each pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography. Another suspect from Illinois committed suicide before questioning.
Moore was found with a minor at a motel in Augusta, according to court documents and testimony. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI then found child pornography on electronic devices that were in Moore’s possession. This triggered the investigation.
Garner, Ruger and the fourth suspect were identified during the investigation and it was determined that the men were involved in the exploitation of a juvenile for the production of child pornography.
“The crimes these men committed are gut-wrenching and disgusting,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners won’t rest while a single one of these pedophile predators walks the streets. No matter what dark shadows they hide in, we will find them and drag their perverted crimes into the light.”
Their charge carries a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and up to 30 years restitution and asset forfeiture, along with substantial fines. They will have to serve a period of supervised release once they carry out their federal sentences. There is no parole in the federal system and their sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
“The production of child pornography is an assault against the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI Atlanta field office. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children and working with our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend predators who carry out these atrocious crimes.”
The cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara Lyons and Marcela C. Mateo.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.