Group to raise concerns about food deserts

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One group will talk to the Augusta-Richmond County Commission about bringing more grocery stores to one neighborhood at Tuesday’s meeting.
The group is called The New South Institute and they’ll present about what they say is a food desert in the Laney Walker community. The US Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as an area that is not in a one mile radius of a grocery store or access to fresh fruit and vegetables. Earlier, FOX 54 went to the heart of the Laney Walker community and found the closest grocery store was 1.2 miles away.
Commissioner Marion Williams who is the commissioner of that neighborhood says he’s been pushing for development in that area for a while. Williams says until some economic development happens in that area grocery stores won’t come.
According to a statement from the New South Institute they’re hoping to drive three major points at the commission meeting,"The points of discussion are as follows: A 'day in the life’ of a food desert, the ‘triple threat’ Augusta-Richmond County faces and access issues."
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.