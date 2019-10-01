Burke County’s Citizen’s Police Academy starts October 1

The twelve week program will be every Tuesday from 6:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. The class will learn multiple facets of their local law enforcement, including traffic, face-to-face combat, booking, the detention center and more. Lieutenant Randall Norman with the sheriff’s office said, "We’re pretty excited about it. It gives us a chance to kind of show off a little bit, and really show everyone, hey, this is what we do, and this is why we do it.”