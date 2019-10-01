Augusta woman wanted by C.A.V.E. Task Force

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The C.A.V.E. (Crimes Against the Vulnerable & Elderly) Task Force is looking for a woman after an assault in a Richmond County nursing home.
Investigators say that 22-year-old Jatoria Audrey Johnson is wanted for assault on two patients. Johnson has warrants on file for two felony counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled adult.
If you see Johnson, investigators say not to approach her, but to report any information on her location to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (706)-821-1080, or, Attn. District Attorney Inv. William Loomer at (706)-821-1150.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.