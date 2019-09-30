Update on fire at an Augusta assisted living facility

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A fire ripped through an Augusta assisted living facility Saturday night. Two days later, exactly what happened is still unclear.
Augusta Villas Health and Rehabilitation Center has been completely destroyed by the fire. Augusta Fire told FOX 54 on Saturday that it sparked just after 7 p.m., and crews were working for a few hours to get it out.
The twelve people who were living there were displaced. That wasn’t just for the night, as Chief James says, the facility is completely lost. The American Red Cross did respond to help those people. Six disaster action volunteers came out Saturday night, and helped the victims.
The Red Cross director, Susan Everett, says each victim has been assigned financial assistance and comfort kits. She also says a majority of those displaced are veterans.
“Obviously, it’s a shock and nobody likes to be displaced, but everybody is fine. Everybody is safe, and they’re happy for all the help they’ve been given," said Everett.
Everyone who was displaced is now in their new resident. For the next couple of months, the Red Cross will be checking back in with those who were displaced in this fire to make sure they’re doing well moving forward.
As the fire department works to find out exactly what led to this devastation, you can count on FOX 54 to keep up with it and bring you the latest.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.