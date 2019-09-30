Summer-like Heat Continues in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - In four of the past five days, we have set new high temperatures here in Augusta. The “second summer” is in full swing, and 90° temperatures will continue this week.
Today will be mostly sunny and hot. The forecast high temperature will be 97°, likely surpassing the current high-temperature record of 93° set in 1954. Heat index values will be in the triple-digits this afternoon, make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool.
Some more clouds will filter into the area this evening, and a spot shower is possible for some. Otherwise, it will continue to remain dry. Drought conditions are worsening around the CSRA, with some of the eastern counties under severe drought. We will close out September just over two inches below average for rainfall.
Sunny skies, dry conditions, and 90° temperatures will continue to be the story this week, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel. As we head into the weekend, a strong cold front will swing through the region late Friday and return temperatures to the 80s.
