SRNS donates $20,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - As part of its annual tradition, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has donated $20,000 to the Golden Harvest Food Bank (GHFB).
“The fact is multiple organizations like Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, combined with our amazing staff and volunteers, are the backbone that enables the work we do,” said Travis McNeal, GHFB Executive Director. “SRNS has been a highly valued, long-term partner whose executive team and employees understand the value of our mission. Their extremely generous donation will be put to good use. We are able to distribute $9 worth of food for every dollar donated.”
“Golden Harvest has a vision to provide quality food and groceries to hungry individuals throughout the region,” said Stuart MacVean, SRNS President & CEO. “The results of their dedication are truly remarkable having distributed more than 250 million pounds of food throughout counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Their desire to help those in need has impacted millions of people.”
Services including the Senior Food Box, Master’s Table, Mobile Good Pantry, and Student Backpack Programs are all supported by GHFB. More than 300 local hunger relief agencies work with GHFB to provide food to those in need in their own neighborhoods.
“We’re pleased to provide support to an organization that is devoted to successfully fight hunger in so many ways,” added MacVean.
