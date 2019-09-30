Man arrested after showing minor sexual toys

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man was arrested and charged with child molestation on Sept. 29 after officials say he showed a minor sexual toys from a shoe box.
Richmond County deputies say, Jerry Matthews presented a 13-year-old juvenile with a Nike shoe box at 2849 Washington Rd., after stating he wanted to show them something. The Nike shoe box contained dildos, vibrators, and other adult toys.
According to the affidavit, Matthews allegedly told the victim “you’re so beautiful” and told another unknown person, “you’re beautiful too, but she’s really beautiful”.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.