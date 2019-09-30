Ironman race brings in millions in economic impact

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The numbers are already rolling in from this weekend’s Ironman 70.3 race. The Augusta Sports Council estimates the Ironman race raked in $4.8 million in economic impact. With about 3,500 athletes in town, the Augusta Sports Council says the athletes eat at local restaurants and stay at local hotels which contribute to that economic impact.
The Augusta Visitors and Convention Bureau says when events bring in a lot of money to the city it indirectly helps you. Bureau officials say it helps fund things like city roads and the sheriff’s department. That’s so property owners don’t have to pick up that expense in property taxes.
The Augusta Sports Council CEO, Brian Graham says they did something different to support a stronger economic impact, “this year we’ve done that through our program ‘I am Local’ and we’ve engaged local businesses in downtown Augusta to offer specials and discounts to all the athletes and visitors that were in town.”
Next year’s race is already scheduled for Sept. 27.
