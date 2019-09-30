Fort Gordon hosting last big hiring fair of the year

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Fort Gordon is hosting their last big hiring fair of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The fair is open to the public and will be held at the Fort Gordon Conference and Catering Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be 50 companies at the event hiring for various positions. Attendees are told to bring multiple copies of resumes and to dress for success.
Attendees can apply for entry level and management level positions available for both part-time and full-time.
For more information, call the SFL-Tap Center at (706)-791-7333.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.