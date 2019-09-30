C.T. Walker Magnet School was named a National Blue Ribbon school for exemplary high performance

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - C.T. Walker Magnet School in Augusta is one of just six public schools in Georgia to receive the coveted 2019 blue ribbon award.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, a total of about 9,000 schools have received the blue ribbon award since it began over 37 years ago. It’s a program that honors schools for going above and beyond in their academic achievements.
C.T. Walker Magnet School Principal Aletha Snowberger says, “Our teachers and our students love learning and that enthusiasm is contagious.” The Blue Ribbon recognizes all the hard work and dedication of students, teachers, parents and staff.
“When you walk into any one of our classrooms, they’re engaging and excited and we’re really focused on making sure learning is something that we do all year long," Principal Snowberger says.
C.T. Walker is one of the 362 schools named National Blue Ribbon holders this year.
