Athletes finish strong in Ironman 70.3 Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 2019 Ironman 70.3 held its triathlon Sunday in downtown Augusta.
Overall, the athletes swam 1.2 miles , biked 56 miles and then ran 13.1 miles. Many people who attended the event spoke on how important Ironman Augusta is to them and how much of an impact it has.
“It really tests every aspect of your endurance more than just running, more than just cycling, putting that all together, really just test, its the ultimate test of endurance” Tony Brown said.
“I initially just stared running 5k’s and what not to get in better shape and to get healthy. Then it escalated into 5k’s and marathons and then Ironman’s and I’ve done two Ironman’s now with Augusta today” participant, Rebecca Decerbo said.
If you’re interested in participating in Ironman 70.3 Augusta or would like to learn more information you can visit www.ironman.com
