Breezy Hill Water and Sewer Company advises residents to boil water

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Breezy Hill Water and Sewer Company general manager advises customers to vigorously boil water.
Due to a main break on Sept. 29 Breezy Hill Water and Sewer Company residents are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice if you live in the following areas:
- Seminole Drive and Cherokee Drive to Highway 1 & 78
- Seminole Drive and Thompson Avenue to Highway 1 & 78
No contamination has been confirmed in the system at this time, but due to the interruption from the break there is potential for contamination.
Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, SCDHEC, is presently working with the water system to handle the problem. If you have any questions you can contact the water system at (803) 663-6455.
