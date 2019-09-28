Two men arrested in Burke County in connection to Aug. 11 shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two men arrested in Burke County in connection to a three shootings that occurred on Aug. 11.
On Aug. 11 at approximately 5:20 a.m. the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Sardis Police Department responded to an area of Washington Rd. in Sardis, Georgia in response to shots fired. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any victims or witnesses.
Deputies located a roller single vehicle crash shortly after at approximately 6:15 a.m. with bullet holes in the roof and the rear of the vehicle. Deputies made contact with the driver, Xavier Wimberly, Jr. who told deputies that he was hit by a deer causing him to crash. A firearm was ejected from the vehicle after the crash.
Wimberly also told deputies that he went to a party in Girard and his Glock 10mm pistol was stolen from him. It was later determined that Wimberly went to Sardis after the party to find the person responsible for taking his gun.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was later notified of the shooting in Sardis and the crash. Investigators located several .40 caliber shell casings on the 900 block of Washington Street.
Investigators also located a .40 caliber Glock near the site of the car crash that had an empty magazine and appeared to have been fired until it was empty. Investigators learned that the firearm recovered was stolen earlier this year.
23-year-old Jordan Davon Kelly was arrested for the initial robbery of the 10mm firearm from Wimberly. Kelly was taken into custody on Sept. 10 on a felony robbery by sudden snatch charge.
Investigators determined that Wimberly made false statements about his role in the shooting in Sardis and the stolen firearm. He was arrested on Sept. 27 and is being charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct, felony giving false statements in a government matter to law enforcement, felony theft by receiving a stolen firearm.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.