Southern District of Georgia experiences largest healthcare fraud scheme in district history

SAVANNAH, GA (WFXG) - Nineteen defendants, including 10 physicians and other medical professionals, have been charged for allegedly participating in an enormous healthcare fraud scheme. The scheme is responsible for more than $400 million in losses to Medicare in the Southern District of Georgia alone, making it the biggest healthcare fraud scheme in the district’s history.
The charges were announced on Friday, Sept. 27 as part of a nationwide Department of Justice operation. The operation looked into a scheme involving trafficking orders and prescriptions for genetic testing, orthotic braces and pain creams.
The defendants’ charges were part of Operation Double Helix, which focused on fraudulent billing of genetic testing. Today’s charges involved tens of millions of dollars to Medicare and generated more than $7 million in fraudulent genetic testing charges to the Georgia Medicaid Program, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
“The scope and sophistication of the health care fraud detected in Operation Double Helix and the related Operation Brace Yourself is nearly unprecedented. But the citizens of the Southern District of Georgia should know that we put together an unprecedented response,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our office charged more defendants, responsible for more health care fraud losses, than ever before in this office’s history. While these charges might be some of the first, they won’t be the last.”
The identities of the Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries whose identities were used in the scheme are located in various places across the Southern District of Georgia, including the Augusta, Brunswick, Dublin, Savannah, Statesboro, and Waycross Divisions.
Nationwide, there were 35 defendants who were charged as part of this scheme, which resulted in approximately $1.7 billion in fraudulent billing to the Medicare Program.
As part of this national enforcement action, U.S. Attorney Christine announced the following actions in the Southern District of Georgia:
- A federal grand jury in Savannah indicted Dr. Anthony Securo of Columbus, Ga., on five counts of health care fraud and five counts of false statements relating to health care. The indictment alleges that that Securo ordered more than 25,000 items of durable medical equipment for Medicare beneficiaries he claimed to be “treating,” but in fact never even met. These thousands of items were billed to Medicare for more than $23 million. According to the indictment, Securo ordered these medically unnecessary items after having short telephone conversations with the patients, but then signed medical records stating that Securo had performed examinations or physical tests of the patients that were never actually performed.
- The United States charged owners of two “telemedicine” physician recruiting companies who, according to court documents, operated companies that identified medical practitioners to write orders in exchange for payments, and facilitated such payments. Court documents allege that the two charged individuals, who were charged by criminal information with single counts of conspiracy, facilitated physician orders that ultimately were billed to Medicare for a combined $170 million.
- The United States charged nine medical professionals in addition to Securo for their roles in the healthcare fraud scheme, in which, according to court documents, the physicians and nurse practitioners ordered orthotic braces for Medicare beneficiaries they did not examine. Each were charged by criminal information with single counts of conspiracy for generating orders for orthotics, creams and laboratory tests that were billed to Medicare and the Georgia Medicaid Program for a combined $185 million.
Others charged in the Southern District of Georgia in the investigation included:
- The United States charged two individuals by criminal information with single counts of conspiracy for operating companies that bought and sold Medicare beneficiary information, and for operating companies that submitted claims for orthotic braces to the Medicare Program. Court documents allege that the two charged individuals brokered the sale of physician orders that ultimately were billed to Medicare for more than $10 million.
- The United States charged one company by criminal information with one count of conspiracy. According to court documents, the company brokered the sale of physician orders that ultimately were billed to Medicare for more than $10 million.
- The United States also charged by criminal information four companies that were created for the specific purpose of billing related to this scheme and billed no less than $8 million.
Indictments or criminal informations contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
This investigation is ongoing. Any doctors or medical professionals who have been involved with alleged fraudulent telemedicine and medical equipment marketing schemes should report this conduct to the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Any beneficiaries who believe their identity may have been used fraudulently also should contact the FBI hotline.
U.S. Attorney Christine acclaimed the hard work of the investigatory team, led by the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the United States Secret Service and the office of the Attorney General of Georgia.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Thomas Clarkson and Jonathan A. Porter are prosecuting these cases on behalf of the United States, and Assistant Attorney General James P. Mooney is prosecuting cases on behalf of the Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
