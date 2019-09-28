New Beginning Baptist Church hosts water drive to help families in the Bahamas

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The New Beginning Baptist Church family hosted a water drive today to help families who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Community members were able to stop by the church and drop off packs of water from 7 am to 6 pm. Members of the church hope that these proceeds will benefit those were impacted by the Hurricane in the Bahamas.
“We know tragic can hit anywhere and you know if there is anything we can do to help them then I think we should try to reach out to help, cause we never know when it just might hit home and we would need it," Ruth Thomas, First Lady of New Beginning Baptist.
The water drive will be sent to Jacksonville, Florida then to the Bahamas. The drive will continue over the next two weeks.
If you’d like to donate we’ve posted more information visit the church at 4000 Trolley Line Rd.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.