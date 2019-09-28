Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a search for a missing 76-year-old man.
Richard Rios was last seen wearing a white tank top and tan shorts. He was last seen by his family leaving to go fishing in the Keg Creek area.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who is traveling in the Bartram Trail area to be on the lookout for him.
If you have any information please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.
