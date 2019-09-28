Columbia County Community Connections Dream Academy treats firefighters to spaghetti dinner

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Fire Department enjoyed a spaghetti dinner on Friday, Sept. 27, thanks to the Columbia County Community Connections Dream Academy. The dinner is an annual event, and it’s the after school program’s way to say ‘thank you’ to the first responders.
The fire department and the Dream Academy have a long-standing partnership. Each year, the fire department hosts a boot drive to raise money for the program, and they also take the students shopping for Christmas. Lieutenant Terry Wright with the fire department said, “This is a great partnership, and we very much appreciate dinner. We don’t expect these kind of things, but when they do come about, we certainly enjoy it.”
To get ready for the restaurant, the students go through an interview and training process. The director of the program, Betty Kelley, said, “I’m very proud of them because some of them have worked very hard to pass the tests. The math tests and the social tests, and to see it all come to fruition is great.”
The Dream Academy is an after school program that provides tutoring and focuses on STEM. It is available for students at North Harlem and Euchee Creek Elementary Schools in 2nd through 5th grades.
