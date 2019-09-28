The Augusta Boxing Club and American Heart Association host Punch the Hearts

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Boxing Club teamed up with the American Heart Association today to give back to the community.
The purpose of the event was to help raise money to fight heart disease and to also send student boxers to a competition to Florida.
Many community members showed up to the event and showed off their fighting skills.
“It’s just a blessing because sometimes you don’t think you can be a priority in people’s lives and just a little bit counts,” said Ricky Jones of the Augusta Boxing Club.
“and what Augusta Boxing Club is doing is right up our alley with getting kids early and keeping them physically active,” said American Heart Association Executive Director, Kayla Kranenberg.
