Young leukemia survivor gets shopping spree at Burlington

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 14-year-old leukemia survivor enjoyed a shopping spree today as part of a nationwide initiative to bring happiness to cancer survivors.
Jeyly Ambrosio’s life changed in Oct. 2017 when she was diagnosed with leukemia and spent a lot of time in the hospital.
“Having treatment is a really hard process, a lot of nausea, you get sick really often, you just don’t get to have that much of a great experience," said Ambrosio.
Now, through a partnership with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Burlington, Jeyly was provided a $150 gift card for a shopping spree.
“It was a great surprise for me that going through so much treatment, having chemo, and being diagnosed with Leukemia on Oct. 15th 2017 and I get to have this great experience," said Ambrosio.
Representatives from The LLS, feel that its important to give back to the community and bring awareness. “She’s such a sweet girl, and she and her family they’ve been through so much and to see this young lady happy and here enjoying her shopping, it really means a lot," said Bobbie Jo Bates with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The LLS also has a long standing partnership with Burlington raising over 37 million dollars. More than 690 Burlington stores are encouraging customers to donate $1 or more at checkout to support those with leukemia.
