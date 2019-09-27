Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pilgrim Way

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - According to a report, the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired in the area of Pilgrim Way.
Respondents spoke with multiple individuals and located a possible crime scene. Other officials located a vehicle that could possibly have been related to the incident and conducted a traffic stop.
The intended victim was not struck by the shots and the weapon used has been recovered by deputies. There is no additional threat known at this time.
Officials say this incident is being actively investigated and there is a suspect in custody.
