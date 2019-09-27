Tracking Showers and Storms Late Friday

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After nearly 15 days of dry weather, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see a shower, but keep an eye to the sky just in case. Downpours and gusty winds will be the main threat with any storm later today, and any activity will taper off soon after sunset.
We definitely need the rain here in the CSRA. Drought conditions are worsening, especially across eastern counties. The rain today won’t make too much of dent in helping to relieve the drought, but every little bit counts.
Summer-like heat and well-above-average temperatures will continue today, with highs threatening to tie or break records this afternoon. Heat index values will be in the triple-digits during the height of the day.
Overnight conditions will be partly cloudy and mild. High humidity will continue through the weekend making it feel sticky and uncomfortable. Temperatures in the 90s will also stick around through the weekend and into next week.
