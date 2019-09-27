Third sibling involved in McDuffie County crash dies, coroner confirms

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The third teen involved in the fatal crash in McDuffie County on Sept. 26 has died.
The McDuffie County Deputy Coroner confirmed that at 2:17 a.m. Friday morning, Bryson succumbed to his injuries. In a statement given to FOX 54 the coroner said:
“Bryson Dinger passed away at 2:17 a.m. this morning from injuries due to accident in Thomson on Thursday morning. He was the driver. He was 16 years old.”
As we reported on Thursday, Sept. 26, a crash near the Thomson Bypass and White Oak Rd. intersection in Thomson claimed the lives of two siblings 12-year-old Bella Dinger and 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger. At the time of the crash, their mother 41-year-old Tasha Daniel and 16-year-old brother Bryson Dinger were listed in critical condition.
The deputy coroner states Daniel is still listed in critical condition.
