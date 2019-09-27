Ironman prepares for Sunday’s race

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Ironman 70.3 races are happening all over the globe. They host the race in Cozumel, Shanghai and this weekend there’s one right here in Augusta. Thousands of athletes will fill downtown Augusta this weekend for the race. On Sunday, the athletes will swim 1.2 miles, bike 52 miles and then run 13.1 one miles. The entire race totals 70.3 miles.