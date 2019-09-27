Ironman prepares for Sunday’s race

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Ironman 70.3 races are happening all over the globe. They host the race in Cozumel, Shanghai and this weekend there’s one right here in Augusta. Thousands of athletes will fill downtown Augusta this weekend for the race. On Sunday, the athletes will swim 1.2 miles, bike 52 miles and then run 13.1 one miles. The entire race totals 70.3 miles.
Alyssa Updegrave, the race director, talks about why the race is held in Augusta, “I love travelling to Augusta and the southern hospitality that Augusta brings its always warm to me and I want to share that with people not just around north america but around the globe.”
When Updegrave says around the globe, she’s not kidding. About thirty countries are represented in the race. That’s more than what is represented in the master’s. That’s according to the Augusta Sports Council.
