High-fiving Burke County bus driver says spreading positivity to kids is his ministry

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - He’s one of the first friendly faces nearly 100 kids see before heading to school and the last before heading home. James “Chick” Jones spreads kindness and positivity every day.
Jones was recently caught on camera giving his students high fives. He said it’s part of his daily ritual to make sure students on his double-route always do their best.
That particular day was special - he said - because he’d been out for a week with an illness.
“One of the things in the morning I like to do when I get to school, I get off the bus, I give everybody a fist bump and tell them have a good day, do your best, I want hundreds today," Jones explained.
We talked to an elementary school student who says Jones makes him laugh every day when he sings to students. Ezekiel Lynch said when Jones was out sick, students made him a get well soon card.
“He’s nice, hope God bless him and don’t be sick anymore," Lynch said.
Jones said he’s worked for Burke County Schools Transportation Department for nearly 15 years. The military veteran said helping youth is his ministry.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.