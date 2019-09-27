Girl Warriors Fighting the Battle prep for 3rd Pink Runway breast cancer survivor fashion show

Girl Warriors Fighting the Battle was founded by Marilyn Norris, a 13 year U.S. Army Veteran, a three time breast cancer survivor, a 20 plus year advocate for breast cancer, motivational speaker and author of “Women Warriors Fighting the Battle off the Field…Cancer”. The organization focuses on programs and services to girls in grades 4th-12th, in undeserved communities. The mission of the organization is to strengthen the potential, power, and voices of girls from undeserved communities.