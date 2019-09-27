Girl Warriors Fighting the Battle prep for 3rd Pink Runway breast cancer survivor fashion show

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local organization, Girl Warriors Fighting the Battle preps for their 3rd Pink Runway breast cancer survivor fashion show.
Girl Warriors Fighting the Battle was founded by Marilyn Norris, a 13 year U.S. Army Veteran, a three time breast cancer survivor, a 20 plus year advocate for breast cancer, motivational speaker and author of “Women Warriors Fighting the Battle off the Field…Cancer”. The organization focuses on programs and services to girls in grades 4th-12th, in undeserved communities. The mission of the organization is to strengthen the potential, power, and voices of girls from undeserved communities.
Norris is committed to spreading awareness about breast cancer and works to encourage community members to donate for a cure.
With October being breast cancer Awareness month, the Pink Runway Breast Cancer survivor fashion show honors women in the CSRA who have won their battle with breast cancer. Proceeds from the fashion show are set to go towards a scholarship fund that will benefit a young lady in the CSRA whose life was impacted by breast cancer.
This year’s event will be Saturday, October 19th at 4 p.m. at Golden Artillery Dance & Tumbling Studio, 2625 Deans Bridge Road. Hosted by comedienne and actress Poncere Daniels and the guest speaker for the event is Dr. Brittany A. Bush , an educator for the Richmond County School System. For more information about the organization or event please contact Marilyn Norris at girlwarriors2018@gmail.com or 706-619-8801.
