City of Aiken to hold job fair

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken has announced they are holding a job fair on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Odell Weeks Activity Center on Whiskey Rd.
The fair is open to anyone 18 years and older and various departments, including representatives from the Human Resources Department, will be available to speak with. Applicants are not required, but are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and other credentials like a driver’s license, CDL or any other special credentials or certifications.
Most positions will offer a range of benefits including paid holidays, health and dental insurance, opportunities for advancement and much more.
For more information about the positions available, visit the City’s website.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.