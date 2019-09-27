Blood drive held in Columbia County

The Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive today to help fight childhood cancer.
Event organizers encouraged people to donate blood and to also help local hospitals. Free t-shirts and sandwiches were given out at the event. “It’s an easy way to serve your community, honestly. It takes maybe an hour of your time, it’s not that hard. It’s just a way to give back and let people know that they matter” Kayla Dunbar, of Shepeard Community Blood Center says.
If you’d like to know more information on donating blood, please visit shepeardblood.org.
