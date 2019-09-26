Woman wanted for threatening to burn down Hephzibah church

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - Police in Hephzibah are looking for a 22-year-old woman who they say threatened to burn down a church.
Tareon Smari Brown of Waynesboro, Georgia is wanted on charges of making terrorist threats. Police say she posted on City of Refuge Christian Center Inc.’s Facebook page and threatened to set it on fire.
According to an incident report, Apostle Sullivan Bush filed a complaint about a threatening comment on his church’s Facebook page. Apostle Bush provided officers with printouts of Brown’s comments, which have been removed from the Facebook page. One stated, “...we’ll burn that sanctuary of Satan down, y’all don’t want me to attend service!!” Another comment by Brown said, “welp I’m off Sunday lets get our pitch forks and stones together and have a Klan meeting at the Corker Rd. Estates and head to the church.”
Authorities said they have an active felony arrest warrant out for Brown.
They ask you to call the Hephzibah Police Department at (706)-592-296 if you have any information.
