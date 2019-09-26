Woman wanted for threatening to burn down Hephzibah church

According to an incident report, Apostle Sullivan Bush filed a complaint about a threatening comment on his church’s Facebook page. Apostle Bush provided officers with printouts of Brown’s comments, which have been removed from the Facebook page. One stated, “...we’ll burn that sanctuary of Satan down, y’all don’t want me to attend service!!” Another comment by Brown said, “welp I’m off Sunday lets get our pitch forks and stones together and have a Klan meeting at the Corker Rd. Estates and head to the church.”