Record Heat in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Record heat will continue today with high temperatures soaring to the mid and upper 90s. Patchy fog will lift throughout the mid-morning, with sunshine dominating the afternoon.
A weak cold front will slide across the region late day, allowing for some clouds to drift in and a slim risk of an isolated shower. Otherwise, not much will change behind the front as above-average temperatures continue over the next several days.
The cold front will stall along the southeast coast overnight and lift back through the CSRA Friday, sparking a better risk for isolated late-day and evening thunderstorms. Perhaps it would be a good idea to dust off the umbrella and throw it in the backseat tomorrow. Not everyone will see a shower or storm, but we definitely need the rain. Drought conditions worsen across the CSRA, especially in eastern counties under severe drought.
High pressure will build into the region and dry conditions settle in for the weekend. Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-90s through next week.
There are no imminent threats in the tropics. We are watching Tropical Storm Karen as she makes an interesting clockwise turn back to the southwest and toward the U.S over the weekend. Karen is expected to weaken and poses little threat at this time.
Hurricane Lorenzo is determined to make a statement out in the middle of the Atlantic. The major category 3 hurricane is expected to strengthen, but remain out in the Atlantic and pose no threat.
