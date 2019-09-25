The process of impeachment explained

Impeachment is a political process that is part of Congresses oversight powers, as laid out in the constitution. The process can move quick or slow, depending on how things go in the House of Representatives. Right now, the first stage of the impeachment process is underway: the investigation. During this time, evidence is gathered. The investigation will conclude with either nothing happening, or items of impeachment being brought to the House for a vote. The House of Representatives will vote on each item of impeachment that is brought forth, and there must be a majority vote for the impeachment to pass.