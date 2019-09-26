Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of a pedestrian that was struck later Wednesday night.
Authorities say they are investigating the incident that happened at Peach Orchard Rd. and Lumpkin Rd.
The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:26 a.m.
The coroner says the identification of the deceased will be released once the next of kin has been notified. No autopsy will be performed, victim’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.
