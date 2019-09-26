Organization gives Augusta woman hope

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Kysle Landrum battled substance abuse. She used drugs and alcohol. But, today she says she’s an entirely different person thanks to one local organization. Hope House helped Landrum recover and continues to help women like her.
Landrum goes back to where it all began, “I started my venture into drugs and alcohol when I was between 13 and 14.”
She remembers the time her problem started to spiral out of control, “every job I had was to not pay bills but to actually handle my habit.” She says she hit rock bottom,“I found out i was pregnant two weeks before i got arrested.” Landrum says getting arrested changed her life and led her to Hope House. That helped her recover and made her a better mother.
This Saturday, Hope House is honoring women like Landrum who’ve completed recovery at the Hope House. It’s their eighth annual Rally for Recovery. Chaz Butler, Hope House events coordinator, says,“it is our annual graduation for our girls but it’s also a celebration of them so we invite their families.” There’s no coincidence why the event is scheduled in September either, “it is an entire month of celebrating recovery and whatever that looks like for that person,”says Butler.
Landrum still can’t believe what her recovery now looks like,"it’s really fantastic how I went from having dreams about having this life but having no idea how to get there to having this life and not only having this life but also having a happy healthy family,” says Landrum.
The Rally for Recover is at the Kroc Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
