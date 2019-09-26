Organization gives Augusta woman hope

This Saturday, Hope House is honoring women like Landrum who’ve completed recovery at the Hope House. It’s their eighth annual Rally for Recovery. Chaz Butler, Hope House events coordinator, says,“it is our annual graduation for our girls but it’s also a celebration of them so we invite their families.” There’s no coincidence why the event is scheduled in September either, “it is an entire month of celebrating recovery and whatever that looks like for that person,”says Butler.