Man wanted for forgery at Wells Fargo

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for forgery of the fourth degree.
The Sheriff’s Office says William Nasworthy is wanted for questioning regarding the incident that took place at the Wells Fargo on Wheeler Rd. on Aug. 5 and another Wells Fargo on Gordon Hwy. on Aug. 6. There are no warrants on file.
Any information pertaining to this subject, please contact Inv. Kevin Link at (706) 821-1034 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.
