HAPPENING NOW: GSP responding to crash in McDuffie County, 2 children deceased

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Georgia State Patrol dispatch has confirmed with FOX 54 that they are currently in route responding to a crash in McDuffie County.
Authorities responded to a multiple car crash on Thursday, Sept. 26.
According to law enforcement on the scene told FOX that two minors are deceased. The driver has been transported to a local hospital for injuries.
The crash occurred at Thomson Bypass and White Oak Rd. intersection.
Details are limited and FOX 54 is working to obtain more information.
