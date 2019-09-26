Golden Harvest Food Bank helps students grow inside and outside the class room

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Kids at risk of hunger may be less equipped to reach their full potential as they take on the world around them. That’s why the Golden Harvest Foodbank works with schools in the CSRA to change that.
Students in need get especially excited for Friday’s over at Tutt Middle School because that’s when their backpacks are filled with meals to last them through the weekend.
During the school week, a lot of children get their meals from school. For the kids who heavily rely on those, what happens when the weekend rolls around? Well, for schools around the CSRA, the answer is Golden Harvest’s Backpack Program.
When you donate to Golden Harvest, it feeds children in need. It provides students with meals to eat over the weekend. Teachers discretely slip sealed foods into the student’s backpack every Friday during pack-up time...
Tutt Middle School’s Principal, Tikki Middleton, says, “With hardship and financial difficulty- a middle schooler can’t explain that to a friend.” “Oftentimes they don’t have the words to express that need and that can bring about shame and low self-esteem. We’re all about building self-advocacy and self-esteem.”
The Backpack Program helps eliminate those types of questions for students, that way kids can just focus on being kids.
This program is just one wrap-around service schools around the CSRA use to support not only your child’s education, but also their all-around well-being.
