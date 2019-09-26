Augusta man arrested for aggravated child molestation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Augusta man on Sept. 24 for aggravated molestation.
In an affidavit obtained by FOX 54, David Vanidour was arrested and charged with aggravated molestation after allegedly molesting a 12-year-old victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent a sexual assault procedure and bruising was observed by medical staff.
Authorities say, Vanidour is the victim’s foster father. According to the affidavit, the incident occurred at 707 Aumond Rd.
