Wife of Aiken County Councilman listed as suspect in identity fraud report

The incident report stated that the victim told police that in February 2019, someone attempted to use his name, date of birth, and social security number to get a loan for $7500 through Best Egg. Upon investigation, Michele Bunker’s checking account was linked to the application. At the time, Bunker served at the Nursing Director in HR for Hospice Services GA, where the victim works. The victim stated at the time, he did not report the incident as there was not enough information.