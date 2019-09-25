Wife of Aiken County Councilman listed as suspect in identity fraud report

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 has learned that the wife of Aiken County Councilman, Gary Bunker is listed as a suspect in two identity fraud police reports in Richmond County. In two Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identity fraud case reports, former Nursing Director in HR for Hospice Services GA, Michele Bunker is listed as a suspect.
On Sept. 11, Corporal Kirkland responded to a filed complaint of fraud. The victim told Kirkland that on Sept. 1, she applied for home and auto insurance online with USAA. A USAA representative told the victim that she had an active bank account with USAA, but the victim denied authorizing the opening of the bank account.
Upon investigation, the USAA representative told the victim that the account was opened in July 2018 by Michele Bunker. The victim told authorities that the representative also told her that Bunker stated she was the victim’s sister. The victim also told authorities that Bunker opened the USAA bank account without her knowledge and or consent. The victim stated to Cpl. Kirkland that she is looking to press charges.
In another incident, on June 27, a Richmond County deputy responded to 2803 Wrightsboro Rd. for an attempted identify fraud. The victim, stated to authorities that a representative from Life Lock informed him that an unknown person attempted to get a loan by using his name and date of birth. According to the victim, the representative told him the unknown person filled out the application online, but never officially submitted the application.
The incident report stated that the victim told police that in February 2019, someone attempted to use his name, date of birth, and social security number to get a loan for $7500 through Best Egg. Upon investigation, Michele Bunker’s checking account was linked to the application. At the time, Bunker served at the Nursing Director in HR for Hospice Services GA, where the victim works. The victim stated at the time, he did not report the incident as there was not enough information.
It is important to note that at this time Michele Bunker is only listed as a suspect and no official charges have been filed.
