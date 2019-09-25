Walton Options will celebrate their 25th anniversary on Thursday

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Walton Options’ Resources for Independent Living is holding an anniversary ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Everyone is welcome to join Walton Options to celebrate 25 years of providing opportunities to people with disabilities. Tiffany Clifford with Walton Options says, “Walton Options is dedicated to creating an inclusive community and the opportunity for anyone with disabilities to be apart of that-to make their own choices, and to achieve their goals."
Attendees can expect an evening of networking, refreshments, and information commemorating 25 Years of Options in the CSRA. The event will be held at Walton Options’ Augusta location at 948 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 at 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Registration is requested but not required. To register please access the Eventbrite link here.
