AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - There are several stories coming out of the Richmond County committee meetings today. First up, we have an update on a ‘proposed new precinct’ for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the Legal Administration Committee recommended ‘allocating $100,000 dollars’ from the ‘capital outlay fund’ for the operating costs.
The building would be leased to the department for next to nothing by a company called WSQ LLC, the same company that purchased the property on Washington Rd. across from Augusta National.
Commissioners discussed the proposed lease agreement and some of the infrastructure issues that need upgrading.
This will go before full commission next Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.