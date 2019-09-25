“Operation Snowfall” brings multiple indictments for drug trafficking in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In an investigation conducted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia announced today that 8 people have been charged in a 13-count federal indictment and 13 people have been charged on state charges.
The eight people allegedly brought large amounts of drugs from the Atlanta area to the CSRA. During the two year investigation, authorities seized more than $500,000 in cash, more than two kilos of cocaine, 32 grams of crack cocaine and more than 9 pounds of marijuana, and firearms.
“This investigation is a great example of interagency cooperation supported by the latest technology,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our office will take the handoff from our law enforcement partners, and carry the ball that last hundred yards to score another victory against those who would peddle poison in our community.”
A father and two sons are among the 8 defendants that are facing federal charges.
The eight defendants facing federal charges are:
- Terrance Quain Freeman, 48, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. His two sons also are charged in the conspiracy.
- Mario Hubbard, 43, of Atlanta, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine and an Amount of Marijuana. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
- Timothy Jeremy Myers, 31, of Augusta, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine and an Amount of Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
- Timothy Dale Reid, 51, of Augusta, is charged with charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
- Willie Antonio Bass, 35, of Augusta, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
- Tyquain Freeman, 27, of Augusta, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. He is a son of Terrance Freeman. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
- Christopher Chin, 34, of Augusta, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Marijuana. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. And,
- Quieton Freeman, 20, of Augusta, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is a son of Terrance Freeman. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
There are 13 additional people who face state indictments as a result of “Operation Snowfall”:
- Marvin Hikeem Griffin, 30, of Augusta, charged with two counts of Illegal Use of Communications Facility (OCGA 16-13-32.3);
- Willie Lawrence Wimbley, 42, of Augusta, charged with Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Terrell Maurice Myers, 31, of Augusta, charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime, Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Dana Dione Myers, 49, of Augusta, charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime, Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Alonzo Walters, 51, of Augusta, charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime, Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Bobby Lewis Jenkins, 31, of Augusta, charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Jamie Anderson, 28, of Augusta, charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Juan Holliman, 42, of Augusta, charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Joshua McDaniel, 24, of Augusta, charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Christian Walker, 50, of Augusta, charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Michael Daggett, 38, of Augusta, charged with three counts of Illegal Use of Communications Facility;
- Joseph L. Turner, 32, of Augusta, charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility; and,
- Cornice Roberts Lee, 53, of Augusta, charged with six counts of Computer Invasion of Privacy.
“The only way to seriously affect drug distribution in Augusta is by targeting, disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. “We will continue to target these organizations. Our message is quite simple: If you distribute drugs in Augusta or cause those drugs to come to Augusta, we will hunt you down.”
The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Dekalb County HIDTA Task Force, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patricia G. Rhodes and Hank Syms. State defendants are being prosecuted by Falin Syms, Senior Assistant District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit.
