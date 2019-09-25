AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The New Georgia Project celebrated “National Voter Registration Day” by hosting 75 voter registration events in 22 cities. Including right here in Augusta.
There were ten sites set up across Richmond County including: six high schools, two sites at Augusta University, Good Will on Peach Orchard Rd., and the Boys and Girls Club.
The goal was set at 500 registrations. There was a big turn out at Augusta University as volunteers targeted young people. We’re told by organizers more than 100 students at the university registered to vote today.
Eighteen-year-old Zach Hadden registered for the first time. “I think its very exciting to actually vote because I always wanted to. I always wanted my voice to be heard... that I can vote on someone and that person may or may not be elected based on my decision," said Hadden, a student at Augusta University.
New Georgia Project is hoping this years turn out will be better than last year. The numbers of those who registered are still coming in locally and state wide.
If you would like to register to vote click here https://newgeorgiaproject.org/.
