Missing teen in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Richmond County mother is concerned about her child’s safety.
Laura McFall says her 15-year-old daughter, Alexis Mcfall, was not at school when she went to pick her up on Friday.
McFall claims a substitute teacher helped her daughter run-away by paying for a “Lyft” ride for the teen. She says she’s worried sick over her daughters disappearance.
“I want her to come home, that’s all I just want her to be safe. Now she’s not safe at all, at all. She’s drinking she’s smoking she’s around grown men at 15 years old. I just want her to come home,” Laura McFall says.
Alexis was last seen in white Chevy Silverado pick up truck with two men.
If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriffs Office.
