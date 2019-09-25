Mayor’s plan to fight against blight

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - City leaders are working to make Augusta more beautiful by supporting the mayor’s plan to fight blight.
Mayor Hardie Davis’s joint collaboration committee is looking to tackle abandoned buildings along the 15th St. corridor. The administrative services committee voted to approve funding redevelopment efforts in that area.
“We’re looking at how we will fund this, looking at how we will move forward, how we will use all the different entities we have with this government," said Commissioner Bobby Williams.
“I hope we’re going to look at other options other than bonding $15 million. It seemed a little steep for the project the mayor put forward," said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Commissioner Williams hopes efforts to fight blight will start up in South Augusta next.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.