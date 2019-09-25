Inmate found dead in Columbia County jail cell

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday, Sept. 25 around 5:30 a.m.
According to a report, a deputy jailer was waking up inmates in preparation for a shift change. When the deputy arrived to 44-year-old Curtis Leroy Hammond’s cell, the deputy said he was not moving or waking up.
Hammond was said to be laying on his bunk and was cold to the touch and unresponsive. After the deputy called for a medical emergency, CPR was administered to include utilizing an automated external defibrillator (AED). At 5:40 a.m., EMS arrived and determined Hammond to be deceased. There are no signs of foul play and his body will be sent to GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
Hammond was in custody on a felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property and there was also a hold on him for Aiken County.
